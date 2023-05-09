Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Incyte by 197.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Incyte by 8,091.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Incyte by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 716,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 145,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

