Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) COO Michael B. Hobbs Purchases 2,400 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) COO Michael B. Hobbs purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $75,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. 99,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,882. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

