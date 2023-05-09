Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Cormark

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Information Services Price Performance

ISV opened at C$22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.69. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$19.12 and a 52-week high of C$25.36.

Information Services Announces Dividend

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.60 million. Information Services had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 20.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.771028 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.80%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

