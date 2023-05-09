Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Cormark

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Information Services Price Performance
ISV opened at C$22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.69. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$19.12 and a 52-week high of C$25.36.
Information Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.80%.
Information Services Company Profile
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
Featured Articles
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.