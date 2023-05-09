Insider Buying: Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) Insider Buys 392,000 Shares of Stock

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Mellon bought 392,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £47,040 ($59,356.47).

James (Jim) Mellon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, James (Jim) Mellon bought 666,001 shares of Agronomics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600.10 ($84,037.98).

On Friday, March 24th, James (Jim) Mellon bought 50,000 shares of Agronomics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,309.15).

Agronomics Price Performance

LON ANIC traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 11.50 ($0.15). The stock had a trading volume of 765,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.77. Agronomics Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £114.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

