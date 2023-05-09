Insider Buying: Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Acquires 7,200 Shares of Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hercules Capital Stock Down 2.2 %
HTGC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 1,122,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,055. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Hercules Capital Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 264.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 630,120 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 280,658 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $4,706,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
Featured Stories
