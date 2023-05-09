Insider Buying: Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Acquires 7,200 Shares of Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

HTGC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 1,122,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,055. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 264.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 630,120 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 280,658 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $4,706,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

