Insider Buying: Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Acquires 3,070 Shares of Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Paul Kuchta purchased 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.48 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,765.88 ($9,364.54).

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.81.

Kelly Partners Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

