Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 38 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.37, for a total value of $16,430.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,091.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
NOW traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $441.39. 1,171,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 225.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
