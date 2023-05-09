Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Sells 879 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.56, for a total value of $307,263.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 36,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,134.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.83. 870,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,641. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $354.46. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

