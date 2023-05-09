Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 422 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total transaction of $147,712.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,211,846.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82.

On Thursday, March 16th, Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

VRTX traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.83. 853,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,641. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.