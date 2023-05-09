Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 67.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.42. 411,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

