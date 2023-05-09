Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000.

IUSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 739,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

