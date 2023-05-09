Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. 4,472,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,122,439. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

