Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Shares of APD traded down $14.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.70. 754,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.50 and a 200-day moving average of $292.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

