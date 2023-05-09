Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE KMB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $144.76. The stock had a trading volume of 461,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.