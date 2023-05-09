Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.64. The company had a trading volume of 297,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,742. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

