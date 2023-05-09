Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 534,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,872. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.