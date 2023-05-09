Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 681 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,980,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.30. 52,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,996. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.21.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.