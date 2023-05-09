Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 8,969 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,755,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $118.27. 1,220,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $300.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average of $108.41.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
- Palantir: Bottoming On Unprecedented Demand
- Duke Energy Held Up Against Market Volatility: Here’s Why
- Arista Networks: Cloud Computing Selloff Creates an Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.