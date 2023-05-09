Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$223.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$200.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$196.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$197.72. The company has a market cap of C$35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$170.82 and a 1-year high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of C$5.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 13.2991564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

About Intact Financial

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.