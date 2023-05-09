Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDNGet Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.62. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

