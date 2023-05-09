Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.62. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.37.
About Intellicheck
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.