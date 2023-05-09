Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Inter Parfums updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25 EPS.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $13.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.66.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

