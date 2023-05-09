Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $137.00 and last traded at $138.60. 43,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 134,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IPAR. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 13.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.66.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

