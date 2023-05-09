International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.78) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.27) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.12) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.03) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 174.36 ($2.20).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of LON:IAG traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 155.80 ($1.97). The company had a trading volume of 17,768,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,269,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 90.47 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 173.58 ($2.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,596.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

