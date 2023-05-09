International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

International Game Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.86.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 1,328,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $21,798,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $11,354,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

