International Paper to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

International Paper has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Paper to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

International Paper Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,927. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 79.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

