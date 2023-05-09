InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,930 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 558,398 shares of company stock worth $35,011,051. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

