InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 24,928 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 170,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 55,942 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNOV opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $802 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

