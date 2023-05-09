InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,936 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,700,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 770.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,266 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

