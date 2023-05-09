InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

MMP opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

