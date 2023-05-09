InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

OEF opened at $190.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.26 and a 200 day moving average of $179.29. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $197.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

