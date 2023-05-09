InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 2,286.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Up 0.1 %
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08.
About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
