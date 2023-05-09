InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,257 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

