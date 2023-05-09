InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,438 shares of company stock worth $1,948,688. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

