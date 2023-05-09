InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 375.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

