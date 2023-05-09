InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 2,925 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $281,000.

BATS:PMAY opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

