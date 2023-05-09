Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 3,900 ($49.21) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,700 ($46.69). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRK. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,486.17 ($56.61).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.2 %

LON ITRK traded up GBX 9.10 ($0.11) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,227.10 ($53.34). The company had a trading volume of 257,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,504. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,361.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,082.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,111.88. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,485 ($43.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,028 ($63.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Intertek Group

In related news, insider Andrew Martin bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,082 ($51.51) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($23,178.55). 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.