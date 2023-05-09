Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,087,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,692,422. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

