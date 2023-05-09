Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is NTV Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

RSP stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.09. 781,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,926. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.