Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 9th (BEZ, BNS, CF, ECN, GSK, GTES, HSW, HUN, IAG, IHG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 9th:

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has C$64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$78.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a tender rating to a market perform rating. Cormark currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.25.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its reiterates rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 5,850 ($73.82) target price on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. They currently have GBX 3,900 ($49.21) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 3,700 ($46.69).

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 5,017 ($63.31) price target on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 58.com Inc..

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($82.02) price target on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 32 ($0.40) target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underperform rating. Barclays PLC currently has C$124.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$151.00.

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,950 ($37.22) price target on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has C$83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$101.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00.

