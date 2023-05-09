Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 9th (BEZ, BNS, CF, ECN, GSK, GTES, HSW, HUN, IAG, IHG)

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 9th:

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has C$64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$78.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a tender rating to a market perform rating. Cormark currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.25.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its reiterates rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 5,850 ($73.82) target price on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. They currently have GBX 3,900 ($49.21) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 3,700 ($46.69).

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 5,017 ($63.31) price target on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 58.com Inc..

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($82.02) price target on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 32 ($0.40) target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underperform rating. Barclays PLC currently has C$124.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$151.00.

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,950 ($37.22) price target on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has C$83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$101.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.