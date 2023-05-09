Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Universal Health Services (UHS)

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2023 – Universal Health Services had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

4/27/2023 – Universal Health Services had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

4/27/2023 – Universal Health Services had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

4/27/2023 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $155.00.

4/27/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $152.00.

4/27/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $165.00.

4/27/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $153.00 to $163.00.

4/25/2023 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

4/20/2023 – Universal Health Services is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Universal Health Services is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2023 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2023 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2023 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.61. 167,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.62. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $666,857,000 after acquiring an additional 101,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $127,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

