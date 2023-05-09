Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of 502% compared to the typical daily volume of 933 call options.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AM. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,274,000 after purchasing an additional 481,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 366,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,166,000 after purchasing an additional 142,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

