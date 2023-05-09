iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) Shares Down 0.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.49 and last traded at $69.85. Approximately 257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 1.61% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

