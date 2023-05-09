IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 842 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,087,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $64,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,171 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 922,701 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Canadian Solar by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 586,734 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 425,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

