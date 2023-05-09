IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,728 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CWT stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.