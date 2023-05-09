IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,990 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.