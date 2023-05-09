IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,152,000 after purchasing an additional 441,234 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 408,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 176,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.96 and a 200 day moving average of $127.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

