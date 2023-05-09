IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

