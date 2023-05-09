IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Stephens upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825 over the last ninety days. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOUR opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

