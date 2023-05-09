IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

