IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,617,000 after buying an additional 175,795 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,114,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,178,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.